B.C. winery fined $118K, banned from hiring temporary foreign workers

Toor Vinyards faces another temporary foreign worker fine and lifetime hiring ban

A vineyard in Oliver owned by Randhir Toor, has received a second non-compliance fine and a permanent ban from hiring temporary foreign workers.

In 2022, a $90,000 fine was levelled against Toor Vinyards for the part it played in a province-wide immigration fraud scheme. The vineyard has now been fined $118,000 for non-compliance with policies relating to the hiring of temporary foreign workers.

Toor Vinyards, which is also known as Desert Hills Estate Winery is located at 4078 Black Sage Road in Oliver, B.C.

On Dec. 16, 2024 the company was found non-compliant of three regulatory issues in a decision from the Immigration and Citizenship branch of the government of Canada.

The non-compliance fines and restrictions were imposed after Toor Vinyards failed to present government inspectors with the correct documents. Additionally, the pay or working conditions were inferior to what was listed on the foreign worker's offer of employment.

Lastly, Toor Vinyards also "did not put in enough effort to make sure the workplace was free of; physical abuse, sexual abuse, psychological abuse, financial abuse or reprisal," said the Government of Canada in the listed reasons for the decision.

The now retired former owner of Toor Vinyards and Desert Hills Estate Winery, Randhir Toor, is under investigation for an incident involving allegations of sexual assault on a migrant worker from Mexico.

While Toor has not been charged and the allegations have not been tested in court, the allegations became public after the B.C. RCMP issued a public call for information.

“Considering the seriousness of this allegation, and the potential for additional victims, police are reaching out to the community to speak with those who have yet to come forward,” said Cpl. James Grandy, a BC RCMP spokesperson in January 2024. “If you have been a victim, or have any information, we’re encouraging you to speak with us."