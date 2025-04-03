B.C. winery says it's easier to sell to the US than to other provinces

Despite efforts, interprovincial wine sales barriers remain, winery owner says

Lightning Rock Winery in Summerland recently sent its first shipment to Washington State. Pictured from left are Washington State agent Craig Pacheco of Vin-Vinstar, winemaker Sebastian Hotte and owner Ron Kubek.

1 / 1 Lightning Rock Winery in Summerland recently sent its first shipment to Washington State. Pictured from left are Washington State agent Craig Pacheco of Vin-Vinstar, winemaker Sebastian Hotte and owner Ron Kubek. Advertisement

A Summerland winery owner says it is more affordable to sell its wine in the United States than to sell inter-provincially.

Ron Kubek, owner of Lightning Rock Winery in Summerland, says internal tariffs and markups imposed by provincial governments make it more difficult to do business between provinces than internationally. He said the taxes imposed by Alberta, Ontario and Quebec are especially challenging.

“Even with U.S. import tariffs, it’s more affordable to sell into the U.S. than into other provinces,” Kubek said. “That’s not just bad policy — it’s un-Canadian.”

After a cold snap in January 2024 wiped out most of the winery’s estate-grown grapes, Lightning Rock bought wines from Washington State and launched its Cross Border Collection. These wines were crafted with U.S. grapes, but made entirely in Canada.

He said foreign wines are treated more favourably in Canada than wines made in a different province than where they are sold.

“Provinces impose internal markups as high as 140 per cent on Canadian wine,” he said. “Yet imported wines from France or California don’t face the same kind of domestic discrimination.”

He described the inter-provincial markups as taxes imposed by “10 little countries here” rather than trade within one country.

Kubek is asking for Canadian policymakers to remove the obstacles in place facing wineries attempting to sell across Canada.

“I’m not asking for a handout; I’m just asking for the government to get out of my way,” he said.

Kubek is not alone in his quest for better trade within Canada.

In early February, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce spoke about the importance of removing barriers to trade between provinces.

“Inter-provincial trade is a problem we have been ignoring for a long time,” said Maryse Harvey, president of the chamber.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has also recommended lower trade barriers within Canada.

“Canada’s internal trade barriers present significant challenges to economic growth, business competitiveness, and consumer choice,” a report from the board reads. “Despite the existence of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA), which was implemented in 2017 to reduce inter-provincial trade restrictions, businesses still face regulatory fragmentation, inconsistent standards, and sector-specific barriers.”

At the federal level, MP Dan Albas has worked in the past to improve regulations regarding inter-provincial wine trade. He said these regulations are not consistent across Canada. Despite his efforts, inter-provincial trade barriers still exist in Canada.