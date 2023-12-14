B.C. woman battling severe allergies finally gets her ‘tiny home’ sanctuary

Abbotsford’s Katie Hobson has extreme food and environmental sensitivities to almost everything

An Abbotsford woman whose severe health issues prevent her from living in regular accommodation has had her dream fulfilled of owning a custom-built “tiny home.”

The Abbotsford News first reported on Katie Hobson, 38, in July 2020, when a GoFundMe campaign was underway to raise up to $100,000 for an eight-by-16-foot cargo trailer that wouldn’t trigger her health issues, as well as a new used truck to pull it.

Hobson, a former teacher, suffers from several health issues, including extreme food and environmental sensitivities to almost everything, leading to untreatable migraines and headaches and other symptoms.

She has also been diagnosed with refractory gastroparesis (a rare gastrointestinal disorder), primary immune deficiency disease, multiple chemical sensitivities and mast cell activation disorder.

Hobson wore an industrial mask for years, until that didn’t work anymore and she had to isolate herself from others.

She had been living out of a five-by-eight-foot motorcycle trailer pulled by a 1995 Ford Ranger in an area free from the general population – and was doing well – but her family and friends wanted her to have a permanent safe spot.

Hobson’s mom, Ronda, set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a custom-built “tiny home” made out of metal and glass.

They were also looking for a new used truck that could pull around Hobson’s home when complete.

By mid-August 2020, Hobson was able to purchase a new truck – a 2016 Nissan Frontier – for just under $20,000 that was owned by a couple who were fragrance-free and only cleaned the cab of the vehicle with water.

Meanwhile, an order was placed for the customized cargo trailer, which was expected to be ready in about 10 weeks.

However, issues arose and the project “ended up being more challenging that anyone had expected since they had never done it to this extent before,” stated a November 2020 update on the GoFundMe page.

“After all the customizing was complete, the trailer ended up being $63,000 not $59,000. Katie couldn’t agree to the terms so they cancelled the building of her trailer completely … It was not an easy decision to make, but there is so much at stake for her with the specific supplies she needs to be able to live in this trailer.”

Hobson then lived in her motorcycle trailer on a friend’s property in Princeton, B.C.

The next update was not posted until Dec. 1 of this year, indicating that Hobson had been able to purchase a 2023 seven-by-14-foot Colorado off-road trailer that she custom-built herself with hired help.

“I built it to the specifications I was hoping to have, that I couldn’t get with other trailer companies,” she wrote.

In all, the GoFundMe campaign raised more than $59,000. Hobson said having the customized tiny home, instead of a motorcycle trailer, has made a huge difference in her life.

She can now stand up, walk around and play with her dog.

“I have somewhere to sit and eat that isn’t on my bed. I have space for my bathroom. I can access stored items easily. I have a shelf and somewhere to wash my hands that isn’t on my bed. I feel a sense of pride and dignity,” she said.

Hobson is now looking for a permanent spot to place her home – on land that she can either buy or rent – and said she is so grateful for all those who helped her.

“You have all given me a reason to believe again in myself … So friends, family and complete strangers that, out of love, chose to help me, thank you!” she states.

“… For the strangers that helped me, I hope to pay it forward.”

More information can be found by searching “A Medically Safe Home for Katie” at gofundme.com.