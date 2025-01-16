B.C. woman charged in fatal collision that claimed three lives in East Kootenay

A woman has been charged after three men were killed in a motor vehicle collision this past summer near Invermere

A Columbia Valley woman has been charged in relation to a motor vehicle incident that killed three young men in a small community near Invermere last summer.

Haley Watson, 22, was scheduled for a first appearance in Invermere Provincial Court on Jan. 13, to face three counts each of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death and Dangerous Operation of Conveyance Causing Death. Crown counsel with the BC Prosecution Service approved the charges on Jan. 2.

On July 9, 2024, Columbia Valley RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision in Wilmer, B.C., discovering that a vehicle had left the highway and gone down an embankment on Westside Rd. near Panorama Drive.

Three passengers were pronounced deceased, while the driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed and intoxication were both believed to be contributing factors, according to an RCMP news release after the incident.

After the charges were approved by Crown counsel, the families of the three men who were killed issued a statement on a memorial Facebook page.

"This news brings a mix of emotions—grief, relief, and hope. While nothing can bring our boys back, knowing the judicial process has begun helps us move forward in our pursuit of accountability," reads the statement.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Columbia Valley RCMP for their hard work and dedication, and to everyone who has supported us during this unimaginable time."

The charges have not been proven in court.

Watson's next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2025.