B.C. woman facing 2 charges related to terrorism: RCMP

51-year-old Squamish woman charged in ongoing criminal investigation

A B.C. woman is facing two charges related to terrorism, B.C. RCMP said Saturday (July 6).

Kimberly Polman, of Squamish, is charged with one count of leaving Canada to participate in activity of terrorist group and one count of participation in activity of a terrorist group, according to a police release. The 51-year-old was arrested by the Pacific Region Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team on Friday.

Mounties say the charges stem from an ongoing criminal investigation that Polman is alleged to have left Canada and travelled to Syria in 2015 to join ISIS. Police say she was repatriated to Canada in October 2022 and was placed on a series of bail conditions.

The release adds she has been subject to a terrorism peace bond under the criminal code since Nov. 7, 2023.

Polman's next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 2 at provincial court in Vancouver.