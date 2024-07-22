B.C. woman fatally struck by 2 vehicles while helping injured raccoon

Police say drivers are cooperating after collision on Cedar Valley Connector in Mission

A 44-year-old Mission woman was killed on Sunday (July 21) after being struck by two cars while trying to help an injured raccoon.

Mission RCMP say the incident occurred at roughly 11 p.m. on the Cedar Valley Connector between Ross Drive and 7th Avenue. According to a police statement, the woman was struck first by a northbound vehicle, and then by a southbound vehicle.

"One driver reported that the woman appeared to have been trying to help an injured raccoon that was on the roadway, and police did see a raccoon walking away with an apparent injury to its back legs," Mission RCMP said.

Police say both drivers are cooperating with the investigation. Speed and impairment aren't believed to be a factor in the collision, per RCMP.

Mounties say the crash was near a curve in the road and the first driver could not see the woman in time to stop.