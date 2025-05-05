B.C. woman, missing 18 months, declared deceased after remains found

Police report remains of Rebecca Harbowy found

Human remains have been found, and identified as belonging to missing Maple Ridge woman Rebecca Harbowy.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP reported Friday morning, May 2, that Harbowy is now considered deceased.

The 36-year-old left Ridge Meadows Hospital on Nov. 23, 2023 at approximately 1:20 a.m., early into detoxing from drug use. Her family has been critical of the hospital letting her leave the facility on her own. She was last seen walking east on the Haney Bypass at Burnett Street in Maple Ridge at approximately 2:05 a.m.

Police released few details about the discovery of the remains, such as where they were found. The family told The News it was in a forested area.

Distraught mother Debbie Harbowy is hopeful that an intense search of the area will lead to Rebecca. Police have searched the area since the remains were discovered in early April, but have not found Rebecca's body.

"I would like to bring all of her home, and put her to rest," said Debbie.

The family is unsure where a search would be, but plan to appeal to police for more information.

"I always felt in my heart she had passed away, because she hadn't contacted me," said Debbie. "My daughter was a homebody. She loved me. She loved her cats. But she didn't call me, she didn't touch her money, and she didn't get her clothes."

Rebecca's sister Rachel Bertoia posted videos on social media informing those who have tried to assist in finding Rebecca, and those who have been following the missing woman's case.

"Still, to this day, people reach out, and ask for updates," said Rachel.

She said there is a memorial at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Lougheed Highway and Haney Bypass, where there is a missing person sign the family posted.

"If you knew Rebecca, if you want to support, in some way, our family, I think it would be really lovely for my mom to have people drop off flowers to her sign there," said Bertoia. "I would love for my mom to be able to see the love and support that I know that we have felt."

"I can't imagine being a mom losing a kid."

Rebecca was about eight hours into what doctors advised would be a three-day stay, as she detoxed from drug use. She had been at home, but became so sick, she requested an ambulance.

She got to the hospital at about 5 p.m., but early the next morning she walked away. It was a freezing night, and Rebecca did not have a warm coat, phone, identification, or money. Her family believes she was confused and disoriented. She had not eaten in days, and had been vomiting. She lived with her parents in the Yennadon area, and was facing a long walk home.

Debbie had been sitting with her daughter until midnight, then went home to sleep. At 1:30 a.m. she got a call from the hospital that her daughter had left.

Debbie immediately went to look for her, driving the streets of Maple Ridge for hours. At 7 a.m. she went to police to report her missing.

In the days that followed, the family canvassed people in the hospital neighbourhood and searched the area. They obtained video showing Rebecca walking down River Road eastbound, near the Port Haney West Coast Express station at 1:46 a.m. A tipster saw a woman matching Rebecca’s description walking on the Haney Bypass at approximately 2 a.m. that morning.

Another video showed her on the Haney Bypass at Burnett Street at 2:05 a.m., still heading eastbound.

A man said he almost hit a woman walking on Lougheed Highway near 240 Street, at about 3:30 a.m. He came upon her in the fog, and had to swerve to miss her. That is a less certain sighting, said Debbie, but the description of the woman having her hair up in a bun matched.

After those early leads, they have learned nothing more about Rebecca's movements.

Police and searchers combed roadsides and the edge of the Fraser River.

Police say this continues to be an active investigation, and anyone with information which could help the Ridge Meadows RCMP you are encouraged to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to File # 2023-23402.

The RCMP extended condolences to the family and friends of Rebecca Harbowy, and thanked the public, community partners and volunteers for their assistance with this investigation thus far.