Mission’s Tanya Krasuin pulls a cup off a skunk’s head. Her kind actions has netted her a PETA award.

B.C. woman nets PETA award for pulling Burger King cup off skunk’s head

Video of Mission’s Tanya Krasuin helping an animal in distress went viral

Mission’s Tanya Krasuin is going to receive an award from PETA – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

A Compassionate Action Award is on its way to Krasuin, who sprang into action on March 13 when she spotted a skunk whose head was stuck inside a plastic Burger King cup outside her home.

VIDEO: Mission woman frees skunk

Video footage shows her tugging at the cup until the skunk was able to pull free and run off to safety.

“People keep asking me if I was afraid of getting sprayed,” Krasuin said. “No! I did what I had to do to save an animal from suffocating. I think any person would do the same.”

“If Tanya Krasuin hadn’t intervened, this skunk could have easily experienced a miserable death by starvation, dehydration, or being hit by a car,” said PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien.

“PETA hopes this story will inspire everyone to come to the aid of animals in need and always crush cans and cups before throwing them in the trash.”

PETA has tips on its website for living in harmony with wildlife and disposing of trash properly, including by tightly sealing all garbage in chew-proof containers, rinsing out aluminum cans and dropping the pop-tops inside so that they can’t cut an animal’s tongue, crushing cans and cups, putting the tops back on bottles, and cutting open empty cardboard and plastic containers so that small animals can’t get their faces or heads trapped inside them.

Krasuin will receive a framed certificate, a box of vegan cookies, and copies of PETA’s posters reminding everyone to replace lids and crush all cans and containers, which she can put up in her community.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2nd woman recounts unwanted touching by Joe Biden
Next story
‘She just comforts us:’ Mother says baby named after Broncos player a gift

Just Posted

Puppy in Metchosin has been lost for nearly a week

Dory was last seen at the Matheson Lake Trail

Victoria parkade reopens after single vehicle crash

Yates Street parking structure closed after single vehicle incident

Harbour Authority ramps up for duckling season

Six new duckling ramps installed throughout Victoria’s Inner Harbour

View Royal Fire responds to fourth smouldering fire call in a week

Dry weather a sign of fire season to come, assistant fire chief says

Victoria loses local ska musician

Orrie Tetoga Falesau, also known as Orilla, died on March 31

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Most Read