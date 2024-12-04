B.C. woman ordered to transfer Taylor Swift tickets to friend and daughter

Judge rules in dispute over agreement to share tickets if either woman lucky enough to get them

A British Columbia woman and her daughter will be attending one of Taylor Swift’s coveted Eras Tour shows in Vancouver, but only after a provincial tribunal ordered her friend to hand over tickets.

Friends Jacquelyn Kambere and Kimara Young ended up in front of the Civil Resolution Tribunal after Young got a code allowing her to buy Swift tickets when they went on sale last year.

Kambere said the pair had agreed that if either of them secured tickets they would purchase four and split the cost so that the women could also take their two daughters to the show.

Kambere told the tribunal that Young did not hold up her end of the deal, and refused to transfer the tickets, while Young denied the parties had any agreement.

Tribunal member Megan Stewart reviewed text messages between the two women and found that they had worked together to try to increase their odds of getting a code, and that Young offered to buy tickets for Kambere.

The decision ordered Young to transfer Kambere two tickets and said that Kambere had to pay the value of the tickets, pegged at $1,147.70.