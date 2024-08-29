B.C. woman says spouse contracted lice after hospital visit

Patient travelled to hospital via ambulance, rash showed up less than 2 days later

A White Rock woman wants to warn others after a recent health-care experience that saw her husband contract body lice.

After her husband had a fall in July, Sandra Leaker said she called 911 and he was taken to Peace Arch Hospital's emergency department via ambulance to be checked out.

About a day-and-a-half later, her husband had a rash all over his body, but she thought it was likely an allergic reaction. She didn't think much of it until nearly a month later, when a nurse visiting their home noticed the rash. She told Leaker it was scabies, and highly infectious, and to get him checked out by a doctor right away.

"I took him to the doctor, and she gave him prescriptions for itch and for cream, and when I picked up the prescriptions from the pharmacy at Save-On-Foods, it was for (body) lice," Leaker said. "I thought he just had a rash. ... I was shocked to see it was for lice."

She went to the emergency ward to report it, as well as to the hospital administrator, and said she was instructed by hospital staff on how to exterminate their condo and vehicle.

"They said, 'Well it could've been the ambulance, it isn't necessarily the emergency ward,' so I went to hospital administrator and she says, 'Well you have to get an exterminator into your condo and do your condo and your car, everything... I was very upset. That shouldn't happen when you're going to the hospital."

Her husband has dementia and doesn't get out, she noted, and she didn't have any rash, although she was told to also apply the cream as a precaution.

The experience ended up costing money she hadn't expected to spend; Leaker said no one from Fraser Health or BC Emergency Health Services has offered to compensate her for the cost of the prescriptions, extermination, and cleaning of their condo and vehicle. She has since filed a formal complaint about the incident.

No one from Fraser Health or BCEHS was available for a phone interview. In emailed statements, both agencies said they were saddened to hear about Leaker's husband's experience as a patient.

"We are sorry to hear about this person’s experience in our hospital. We’ve been in direct contact with the patient and their family regarding their concerns and understand they have also filed a complaint with our Patient Care Quality Office," said the Fraser Health email. "There have been no cases of body lice infestations at Peace Arch Hospital in the past year."

The statement said Fraser Health has "rigorous infection control policies in place" that include cleaning practices for surfaces, medical equipment and furniture between each patient care visit.

The BCEHS echoed their empathy for the patient's experience and how they also have strict infection control policies in place to protect patients, paramedics and the public.

"Our understanding is that the matter is being followed up by the Patient Care Quality Office. Measures include the cleaning and disinfection of all equipment and surfaces that may be contaminated during the transport and care of the patient," said BCEHS spokesperson Bowen Osoko in an emailed statement. "Ambulance services and patient care equipment are cleaned and disinfected and linens changed between patient contacts and ambulance calls. BCEHS is not aware of any body lice issues in any of our ambulances."

Leaker said she wants others to know that a rash after such a visit may be more than an allergic reaction. She is also concerned for local seniors who don't have a spouse or anyone to advocate on their behalf.

"I'm scared. I'm scared for elderly people who go to the hospital alone," she said. "If my husband had (been) on his own, he would've just put up with it."