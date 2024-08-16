B.C. woman seeking the heroes who saved her from choking

Helene Levasseur Charron of Pitt Meadows wants to thank the people who saved her life

Helene Levasseur Charron is searching for the two people she credits for saving her life when she started choking on a piece of meat at a restaurant.

1 / 1 Helene Levasseur Charron is searching for the two people she credits for saving her life when she started choking on a piece of meat at a restaurant.

Helene Levasseur Charron credits a couple of angels from heaven who came to her rescue over the weekend after a piece a meat lodged itself in her throat and she started to choke.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, at around 3:40 p.m. Helene Levasseur Charron went to Opa restaurant in Meadowtown Centre in Pitt Meadows and ordered a lamb souvlaki. There were only little pieces on the skewer, she said. However, the last piece was a bigger piece.

"I was trying to chew it and the first thing I knew the piece had entered my throat. So I was choking, I couldn't breathe," explained Levasseur Charron. "Something terrible was happening. I was choking to death."

Levasseur Charron managed to clap her hands to draw attention to herself and a couple, whom Levasseur Charron describes as over six feet tall and muscular, ran over to help.

All Levasseur Charron knows are their first names: Brian and Taylor.

Brian belted Levasseur Charron around four times on the back with his hand to no avail.

Then he went behind her and gave her the Heimlich manoeuvre which, after multiple tries, dislodged the food.

After the incident passed, he told Levasseur Charron that he only had two minutes to get the food out or it would be too late – she could have died.

Levasseur Charron joked to Taylor saying, "just like Taylor, you Swift-ly came to my aid".

"I was really scared," she said, noting that she has no recollection of the food coming out of her mouth, but only the knowledge that suddenly she could breathe again.

The owner of Opa, who called 911, brought Levasseur Charron some water. Levasseur Charron than talked to the 911 operator to make sure she did not require an ambulance.

About five minutes later Levasseur Charron was ready to leave the restaurant and she went to Brian and Taylor's table to ask them if she could have a picture taken with them.

She wishes she asked for their contact information as she would like to take them out for dinner to thank them for saving her life.

Now Levasseur Charron is hoping that they will either see this story and get in contact with her, or someone will know who the couple is.