B.C. woman suffers 'serious injury' during arrest: RCMP watchdog

Allegedly-impaired woman found in driver's seat of vehicle with engine running
Chilliwack Progress Staff
15943846_web1_IIOBC
IIO BC head office, located in Surrey, B.C. (Independent Investigations Office of B.C. photo)

A Chilliwack woman had to be taken to hospital for a "serious injury" following an early-morning arrest Nov. 22, according to the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC). 

According to the police watchdog organization, staff of a Chilliwack restaurant called RCMP at about 2:30 a.m. because an "impaired woman was refusing to take a cab and had entered her vehicle." 

Officers arrived to find the woman in the driver's seat with the engine running. She eventually exited the vehicle, but then tried to re-enter it, according to the IIO.

"The officers attempted to stop her but the situation escalated and ultimately resulted in officers taking her into custody," they said in a release on Nov. 25. "Emergency Health Services transported her to hospital where it was determined that she had suffered a serious injury." 

The IIO is now investigating police actions into the incident. 

