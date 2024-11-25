B.C. woman suffers 'serious injury' during arrest: RCMP watchdog

Allegedly-impaired woman found in driver's seat of vehicle with engine running

A Chilliwack woman had to be taken to hospital for a "serious injury" following an early-morning arrest Nov. 22, according to the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC).

According to the police watchdog organization, staff of a Chilliwack restaurant called RCMP at about 2:30 a.m. because an "impaired woman was refusing to take a cab and had entered her vehicle."

Officers arrived to find the woman in the driver's seat with the engine running. She eventually exited the vehicle, but then tried to re-enter it, according to the IIO.

"The officers attempted to stop her but the situation escalated and ultimately resulted in officers taking her into custody," they said in a release on Nov. 25. "Emergency Health Services transported her to hospital where it was determined that she had suffered a serious injury."

The IIO is now investigating police actions into the incident.