B.C. woman wins national award for dog training abilities

Janice Gunn has been competing at dog obedience events for 52 years

She just might be B.C.'s own dog whisperer, at least according to the Canadian Kennel Club, which awarded Janice Gunn this year's Top CKC National Obedience Competitor Award.

Gunn, who owns the TNT Training Center in Abbotsford, has been involved in obedience events for more than 50 years, and during that time, she's won a dozen CKC Obedience Trial Champion titles and eight American Kennel Club Obedience Trial Champion titles.

She's also brought her dogs to internationally renowned events such as the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which she said was the culmination of decades of hard work.

"From a very young age, I nurtured a dream of owning a dog, which ultimately manifested when I was twelve years old," Gunn said.

"By the time my Dalmatian reached the age of two, I embarked on my first Novice A ring experience, where I achieved a remarkable score of 198. This pivotal moment ignited my passion for dog sports, which has endured ever since."

As impressive as these accomplishments are, they're only part of what qualifies someone to win a National Obedience Competitor Award, explained the Canadian Kennel Club.

Winners also must demonstrate a dedication to fair competition and offering support and mentorship to fellow competitors, which the group said is something that Gunn has done time and time again.

One of the ways that she's done this is by creating the TNT Training Center in Abbotsford, which offers hundreds of free dog training videos on its YouTube channel. She is also involved with the Dumbbell Obedience Club and regularly runs in-person seminars all across the country to help improve obedience competitors.

"Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to have numerous influential mentors who have guided me along my path," Gunn said. "I remain receptive to learning and actively participate in seminars whenever they become available, seeking to gain insights from the most accomplished professionals in the field."