Candidate Cheryl Casimer (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimer and Terry Teegee)

Candidate Cheryl Casimer (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimer and Terry Teegee)

BCAFN regional chief candidates lay out priorities

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are running for regional chief in the Nov. 17 election

In a year when strong leadership has never been more important, two candidates are running to fill the three-year role as BC Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN) regional chief.

One-term incumbent Terry Teegee and challenger Cheryl Casimer each said there are a host of issues that B.C. First Nations need addressed in the next three years, but tackling COVID-19 is top of mind.

For Casimer, this includes ensuring resources reach First Nations people on and off-reserve, gaining better access to COVID-19 information and working to provide everyone with reliable internet access.

“How are you supposed to reach out and have any kind of connection with family, leadership, work or health care?” she asked. “It’s critical that First Nations have that connectivity.”

Casimer is a member of the Ktunaxa Nation, mother of three, and a former chief of the ʔaq̓am First Nation where she grew up. She has served as president of the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society, co-chaired the First Nations Summit and been a BCAFN board member for one term. Casimer is currently a member of the BC Minister’s Poverty Reduction Advisory Committee.

Casimer has three main issues she would tackle if elected – the “outstanding land question”, economic development and aligning DRIPA with UNDRIP – all of which she said revolve around the same fact: “First Nations communities need to be respected and recognized as governments.”

READ ALSO: B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

She said she’s currently looking into partnering with the University of Victoria law school on developing dispute resolution tools from an Indigenous lens. “I think engagement is going to be critical. We need to maintain open communication.”

Like Casimer, Teegee said the first act of business is to make it through the pandemic. He added that it is imperative that First Nations are part of the conversation on economic recovery.

Teegee is a member of the Takla Nation and father of two. He has a long history in natural resources development and has worked on a multitude of Assembly of First Nations commissions and portfolios, including Indigenous child welfare and UNDRIP. Teegee has also served as the tribal chief of the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council.

READ ALSO: Provinces pose challenge to Indigenous child-welfare reform: Bellegarde

For Teegee, the next three years are a time to take solid action. “I think we need to be really progressive and proactive on many outstanding issues.”

This includes acting on housing, mental health, the opioid crisis, the justice system and climate change. “It’s really our generation’s defining moment in terms of what we do on climate change,” Teegee said.

He added that now is the time for society and government to tackle racism – “It starts with education. It’s a learned behaviour.” – and Indigenous child welfare – “We need more autonomy and control over resources to make sure our children are successful in school.”

READ ALSO: Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

This year, the BCAFN election will be held online during the assembly’s Nov. 17 annual general meeting via Zoom. Following an all-candidates forum from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., voting will be open from 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. Voters will also have the opportunity to choose their next female youth representative.

The BCAFN encourages registration prior to Nov. 13.

AFN First Nation VoteelectionFirst NationsIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 10
Next story
Can B.C. salmon farmers play a bigger role in post-pandemic economic recovery?

Just Posted

Bayne Pettinger on the ice at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics in Korea during his time as Hockey Canada manager. (Courtesy of Bayne Pettinger)
Oak Bay’s Bayne Pettinger on ‘opening doors’ in hockey

NHL player agent comes out as gay at 33

Victoria City Council passes motion to house all people by March 31, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria councillor notes ‘escape clause’ in bid to bring homeless indoors by spring

Council agrees to motion that also states 24/7 camping would end when housing is available

A wind warning has been issued for Greater Victoria. (Aaron Hinks file photo)
Greater Victoria expected to see ‘damaging winds’

Wind warning issued by Envrionment Canada

Our Place Society is installing outdoor tents that will soon have propane heaters to help provide shelter in the coming winter months. (Courtesy of Grant McKenzie)
Outdoor warming tents installed outside Victoria Our Place Society

COVID-19 protocols will limit number of people allowed in each tent

West Shore RCMP say charges are pending against a mother of three suspected of impaired driving with her children in the car. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Saanich mom with kids in vehicle faces impaired driving charges after crash

West Shore RCMP suspected impairment while responding to two-car collision

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

A server wears a mask at a restaurant, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Should the province introduce tougher restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Reports of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across British Columbia at alarming… Continue reading

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 group showing steepest rise in infections

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

File
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Criminal incidents increased in 18 per cent across the province last year

Jack Amos (left) and Joe Robertson (right) will be running from Port Hardy to Victoria beginning Sunday, to raise funds for a Victoria based charity that supports single parents. Photo courtesy, Joe Robertson.
Vancouver Island pair running the length of Vancouver Island to fundraise for single parents

Runners Joe Robertson and Jack Amos will begin on Nov. 15 from Port Hardy and end at Mile Zero, Victoria

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Most Read