LifeLabs office on Fort Street in downtown Victoria on October 12, 2021. (Photo by Bailey Moreton)

LifeLabs office on Fort Street in downtown Victoria on October 12, 2021. (Photo by Bailey Moreton)

BCGEU, LifeLabs reach new tentative agreement after union workers begin strike

Details are being finalized, employees will be presented with deal ahead of a vote on Monday

The union representing LifeLabs employees said they have reached a tentative agreement with the company as of early Sunday (Oct. 24) morning.

Workers still have to vote to accept the agreement and the the member bargaining committee is still finalizing the details. The deal will be presented to workers on Monday.

In the mean time, the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU)’s overtime ban and work-to-rule job action – which started Saturday – will be put on hold until the vote on the tentative agreement is held.

Workers held a rally Saturday outside the company’s corporate offices in Burnaby.

READ MORE: LifeLabs workers hold rally demanding better wages as labour negotiations resume

“From the 98 per cent strike vote in July to the difficult decision to action that vote this weekend, our LifeLab members have shown solidarity and a willingness to fight to get the deal they deserve,” BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said in a statement. “That solidarity enabled the members of our bargaining committee to make the progress at the table we have now seen.”

Multiple LifeLabs locations in the Greater Victoria area had to temporarily close recently due to staffing issues. At the time, a spokesperson for the company said high turnover in staffing due to the pandemic and higher retirement rates was leaving some locations short staffed.

The BCGEU represents about 1,550 workers at 94 LifeLabs locations across the province.

READ MORE: LifeLab locations in Westshore Town Centre, on Fort Street close until January over staffing issues

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

blood donorLabour

Previous story
BC Ferries sailings cancelled with forecasts calling for stormy seas
Next story
Saanich looks to continue top-up rebates for in-home heating conversions

Just Posted

The Langford Fire Rescue team was busy last Halloween handing out heaps of candy during its first-ever Halloween drive-thru event. (Black Press Media file photo)
Halloween Roundup: Community events make the most of the spooky season

Mushrooms sprout near Quadra Heights Playground in Victoria. Learn more about those growing in the region at the The annual South Vancouver Island Mycological Society annual mushroom show on Oct. 31. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Fungi get sorted during annual south Vancouver Island mushroom show

Christmas light parades and a variety of holiday events will resume this year in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Holiday celebrations return to Greater Victoria, lighting up the community

Heat pumps are an example of a technology that can increase energy efficiency and Saanich top-up rebates are meant to increase overall uptake in the district. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich looks to continue top-up rebates for in-home heating conversions