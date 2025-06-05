B.C.'s anti-racism helpline receives 800 calls in 1st year, Tories pan effort

Helpline has received 807 calls in its first year of operation.

The B.C. government is calling its new anti-racism helpline a success, while the B.C. Conservatives say it has been under-promoted.

The helpline was launched on May 30, 2024 and has so far received 807 calls. The province says that roughly 94 per cent of callers report having their needs met. The province also states that this is double the call volume reported by the state of California in its first year operating an anti-racism helpline, which was 2023-24.

"We are proud to provide this resource that is connecting so many people in need with services that can help them heal and reclaim their sense of safety and belonging," Attorney General Niki Sharma said in a news release.

The helpline is a toll-free service for people to report discrimination based on skin-colour, culture, ethnicity or place of origin. Workers answering calls can provide guidance and referrals.

B.C. Conservative MLA Teresa Wat said in a competing news release that 807 calls is a poor showing, and the province needs to do more to promote the service.

“Setting up the hotline was the right move, but the real issue is that the government did nothing to promote it,” Wat said. “If people don’t know the hotline exists, how can they be expected to use it? For those in need, it’s effectively useless.”

Wat, who is of Asian descent, said she and other community leaders first called for the creation of the hotline in 2021 to combat pandemic-related anti-Asian hate.

She said that while creating the hotline is a good first step, the government needs to do more to collaborate with communities.

In its news release promoting the helpline's success, the government highlighted the $2.2 million it spent in the year leading up to its launch to fund 32 community organizations, intending to enhance services for people affected by racism in their communities.