B.C.'s Capilano University campuses remain closed following violent threat

University learned of threat against student on Thursday, closed campuses for three days

Two Capilano University campuses are set to remain closed until at least the end of the weekend after the school learned of a violent threat against one of its students last Thursday (June 20).

The university's president, Paul Dangerfield, said in a statement that the threat was made by one student against another and suggested something violent would happen on campus last Friday. The university shuttered its North Vancouver Main and Lonsdale campuses for the day in response.

It then decided to extend the closure over the weekend. The university says it will provide an update Sunday evening on the campuses' reopening status.

It didn't detail the nature of the threat and North Vancouver RCMP didn't immediately respond to questions from Black Press Media.

Dangerfield said police were notified, however, and have been looking into the incident.

"Violence, intimidation and bullying is unacceptable at Capilano University," he said.

Students are asked not to attend the two campuses until further notice.