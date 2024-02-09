B.C.’s doctor-patient ‘attachment’ system connects 600 doctors with new patients

Health Minister Dix says it’s a slow, but individualized process

B.C.’s health minister says through its health registry system the province has been able to connect nearly 600 family physicians with thousands of new patients.

Health Minister Adrian Dix provided an update on primary healthcare in the province during a news conference in Vancouver Friday (Feb. 9). It’s been one year since B.C. rolled out the new model of pay for doctors, Dix said, and more than 80 per cent of family physicians in the province have signed up for the payment model.

Dix said there were doctors who were choosing to not practicing in the community, but are now.

READ MORE: New registry to find family doctors, other primary care open in B.C.

READ MORE: 1,000 eligible doctors have signed up for B.C.’s new payment model, which starts today: Dix

Part of the changes last year included a “provincial attachment” system that would connect family physicians and patients.

Dix said that as of Jan. 31, more than 4,000 physicians have uploaded data. The province had asked most doctors to upload data by Dec. 31, and the remainder by March 31. That data covered more than 3.8 million unique patients.

With that data, he said 594 health-care providers will be able to accept 114,000 new patients.

However, he said the province doesn’t “attach” thousands of patients at a time, but instead one at a time. It’s a “slow process in some ways,” but it’s meant to be individualized.

“We’re seeing real progress in the first year.”

Dr. Ahmer Karimuddin, the president of Doctors of B.C., said the changes in the last year have allowed new doctors to start up family practices, doctors to return to family practices and some have even delayed retirement.

Karimuddin said there is “still a lot to do.”

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. more than doubles number of foreign nurse registrations this year

READ MORE: Dix says foreign doctors giving B.C. family practice a booster shot