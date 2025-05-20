B.C.'s first fossil fuel-free, zero-carbon hospital set to open in 2027

New Cowichan District Hospital also Canada's first to be certified by the Canadian Green Building Council

The new Cowichan District Hospital will be British Columbia's first fossil fuel-free hospital, Island Health announced on Earth Day, April 22.

The new hospital is under construction on Bell McKinnon Road near Duncan on Vancouver Island and is scheduled to open in 2027.

It is also Canada’s first hospital to achieve Zero Carbon Building – Design certification from the Canadian Green Building Council.

“We’re building hospitals that will care for people in our communities for generations,” said Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of Infrastructure. “This certification shows that through innovative design, we can create hospitals that support the well-being of families and a sustainable future.”

Hospitals require significant energy to operate critical life-saving equipment, maintain indoor air quality and ensure safe, comfortable environments for patients and staff.

The future CDH sets new benchmarks for healthcare infrastructure by optimizing energy use and future-proofing the building for better performance through extreme weather and climate-related events.

“The health of our environment is an important part of our overall health,” said Debra Toporowski, MLA for Cowichan Valley and Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health.

“That’s why I’m so glad that the future CDH will provide the healthcare services that people need, while minimizing the impact on the land, water, and air around us.”

The hospital’s leading edge sustainability measures will free up resources for patient care while supporting patient and staff well-being and delivering environmental benefits.

The hospital's green highlights include the fact that it is the first all-electric hospital in the province and it has a highly energy efficient design and advanced ventilation and filtration systems that support cleaner air, renewable energy generation, water conservation strategies, and LED lighting.

“The new Cowichan District Hospital’s visionary design aligns with Island Health’s commitment to making a positive contribution to healthy people and a healthy planet,” said Island Health’s chair Leah Hollins.

“Island Health is taking action to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions Island-wide by 50 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030, setting the bar high on environmental sustainability and supporting community preparedness and resiliency for climate emergencies.”

The Cowichan District Hospital Replacement Project is being delivered by the Nuts'a'maat Alliance, which includes Island Health, EllisDon Corporation, Parkin Architects, BC Infrastructure Benefits, and Infrastructure BC.

For more information on the Cowichan District Hospital Replacement Project, visit www.islandhealth.ca/newcdh.