B.C.'s first school of the new millennium celebrates 25 years on Vancouver Island

Staff and students sang 'Happy Birthday' before cake in Errington

Students and staff at Errington Elementary School celebrated 25 years at the new school on Jan. 15.

1 / 1 Students and staff at Errington Elementary School celebrated 25 years at the new school on Jan. 15. Advertisement

Errington Elementary School marked its 25th birthday on Jan. 15 and the event was extra special since EES was B.C.'s first school of the new millennium.

When the new school opened in 2000, staff and students buried a time capsule in the middle of the roundabout with a plaque to celebrate the opening. Later a tree from the old Errington Elementary was transplanted beside the new school's playing field.

"One of the special things about Errington is that lots of your parents and aunts and uncles actually went to that school," said Jeannie Diewold, who teaches kindergarten and grade 1, to the gathered students. "Now you're here as part of a really important day, a quarter of a century old for our school that was the first school in British Columbia of the new millennium, so that's something work celebrating."

Staff and students posed for a group photo on the roundabout and sang 'Happy Birthday' before enjoying some birthday cake.

On hand for the celebration were special guests Carolyn Hately (first principal of the new EES), Bobbi Coleman (former principal of EES) and Jennifer Furhmann (former vice principal), along with Superintendent Peter Jory, Associate Superintendent Gillian Wilson, and trustees Julie Austin and Elaine Young.