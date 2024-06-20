B.C.'s Gurleen Maan set to compete on The Amazing Race Canada

Abbotsford farmer will team with Big Brother Canada winner Kevin Martin

Abbotsford's Gurleen Maan has farmed for love, been a traitor and now is taking a new relationship to the country's most-watched ongoing reality series – The Amazing Race Canada.

Maan and her boyfriend Kevin Martin are one of 11 teams featured on the season 10 of the CTV program.

She has previously appeared on the first season of Farming for Love in 2023, which saw six men compete for her attention and affection. Maan chose Calgary resident Tai Chatur, but that relationship did not continue beyond the show.

Last year also saw Maan appear on the reality show The Traitors Canada, a mystery-style show where contestants have to identify the traitors on the show. Maan was the runner-up on that show.

It was on The Traitors Canada where Maan first met Martin and the two announced their relationship status in conjunction with the reveal of the cast of The Amazing Race Canada. Martin is also a Calgary resident and is a professional poker player and social media influencer. He appeared on seasons three and five of Big Brother Canada and won the grand prize of of $100,000, a 2017 Toyota 86, as well as a $30,000 home makeover from The Brick.

"My partner is an amazing game player, he's very athletic, very smart and he is honestly the most sweetest man I've ever met," Maan said of Martin.

Martin said the pair are madly in love.

"We've never had a relationship like this," he said. "We're intensely obsessed and in love with each other and to explore that and jump into it even more is so exciting."

Martin previously was married to Pili Nemer, whom he met on season three of Big Brother Canada. They announced their seperation publicly in September.

Maan is the first person from Abbotsford to compete on The Amazing Race Canada. Season four of the show featured the mother-daughter team of Frankie and Amy Gassier from Aldergrove.

The tenth season of the show premieres on Tuesday, July 2 and the starting line is Niagara Falls, Ont.

The show follows teams of two as they race across Canada. Each season is split into legs, with teams tasked to deduce clues, navigate themselves in foreign areas, interact with locals, perform physical and mental challenges, and travel by air, boat, car, taxi, and other modes of transport.

Teams are progressively eliminated at the end of most legs for being the last to arrive at designated stops. The first team to arrive at the finish line wins a grand prize of $250,000 and additional prizes from the show's sponsors.