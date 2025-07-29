B.C.'s hot summer months can make for drowsy drivers, ICBC warns

Long drives in hot weather can cause fatigue and an increased risk of car crashes

ICBC is cautioning B.C. drivers to be aware of fatigue behind the wheel, warning that as summer rolls on, long drives in hot weather can contribute to serious collisions.

Roughly one-in-four of B.C. drivers who responded to a recent Ipsos survey admitted to momentarily nodding off while driving in the past year, according to a July 29 press release from ICBC.

Summer weather could be a factor. Police data shows that 71 per cent more people are injured or killed in fatigue-related crashes in July and August in B.C. compared to the rest of the year.

ICBC is reminding drivers to take breaks during long commutes and skip the trip altogether if feeling drowsy.

Close to 70 per cent of those who reported driving while fatigued in the Ipsos survey said they had a lack of sleep the night before, and 38 per cent said they had slept less than four hours the day prior. Just over half of those surveyed said that driving too long in one go was the cause.

“Fatigue slows your reaction time and when driving at highway speeds, even a slight reduction can significantly increase your risk of crashing,” said Kathleen Nadalin, ICBC's road safety manager.

ICBC has made several road-work investments to combat driver fatigue, funded through a road improvement program. These include rumble strips and roadside barriers.

Signs of driver fatigue may include difficulty staying in lanes, maintaining consistent speeds, and focusing.

To prevent fatigue behind the wheel, ICBC suggests getting a good night's sleep, avoiding driving during sleep hours, and managing medication that can cause drowsiness.

Additional stats on crash and death statistics can be found here.