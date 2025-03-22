B.C.'s IVF program delayed 3 months to 'ensure smooth launch': Minister

The program – first announced in Budget 2024 – was initially set to roll out in April

Health Minister Josie Osborne says the province is delaying the launch of its publicly funded in-vitro fertilization program.

The program, which was set to begin in April 2025, will allow for people seeking in-vitro fertilization treatment or medication to get one cycle for free. It was first announced in Budget 2024, with the province allocating $68 million over two years.

Osborne said she knows IVF is a costly process which presents barriers to individuals and families who need support on their fertility journey, but she added the brand-new program comes "with many factors and issues to consider."

"We’re making sure these details are worked out and finalized to ensure a smooth program launch. I know the three months postponement has added anxiety and stress for people who may delay starting their treatment – and we will continue to provide more updates as they become available in the lead up to the July 2 start."

The province spent the past year developing the program and consulting with an expert advisory group consisting of OB-GYNs, general practitioners, midwives, medical directors and program leads from the University of British Columbia, B.C. Women's Hospital, health authorities and Perinatal B.C.

With the delay, the province has tweaked the eligibility criteria. Applicants must be 41 years of age at the time of applying to the program, but with the delay, the province revised the criteria to allow the the limited number of patients who will turn 42 years old between April 1 and July 2, 2025 to still be eligible to apply to the program.

Treatment for one cycle can cost anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000.

The 2024 budget showed the $68 million would be provided over two years: the 2025/26 and the 2026/27 budget cycles. That means between 1,700 and 2,200 people could access the program annually.