B.C.'s mining industry digging election promises, demanding accountability

Head of mining industry association promises to hold parties to their mining promises

As provincial New Democrats and Conservatives dig for votes with competing mining platforms, the head of B.C.'s leading industry association says his group will hold both parties to their promises.

Michael Goehring, president and chief executive officer of the Mining Association of British Columbia, says both the B.C. NDP and the Conservative Party of B.C. clearly understand the potential of British Columbia to deliver so-called 'critical minerals' for key industrial sectors.

"As representatives of the mining sector, MABC will be there to ensure they follow through on their commitments," Goehring said.

He made this statement after each party presented their mining platforms just hours apart.

Conservative Leader John Rustad chose the historic mining town of Kimberley to present his plans. He lamented the length of permitting, promising a 'one project, one permit' approach that would restore the sector's international competitiveness relative to other countries such as Chile and Australia.

The party also promised to identify and cut "redundant regulations" that do not meaningfully contribute to safety or environmental protection, and spark investment by reviewing taxes, and encouraging exploration and value-added activities.

Rustad also cited the importance of mining in providing well-paying jobs, especially for members of First Nations, calling it "economic reconciliation."

He said B.C. already possess some of the best regulations in the world, adding his plan would hold companies accountable with an 'if you build, you clean it,' philosophy.

NDP Leader David Eby followed Rustad's proposal just hours later, while campaigning in the north-western B.C. community of Terrrace.

“Northwest BC has the critical minerals that are in high demand worldwide, giving us a huge advantage in the global movement to a clean economy,” Eby said. “Our plan will get mining projects moving that grow BC’s economy, create good jobs across the Northwest, and benefit communities directly.”

That plan includes what the party calls guaranteed permit review timelines for priority critical mineral projects, improved highway infrastructure and a built-out electricity grid, as well as dedicated supports for industry and workers. Eby also pointed to the Resource Benefits Alliance representing 21 local governments, including Terrace giving members $250 million over five years for infrastructure.

MABC's response endorsed neither platform, but praised each party for recognizing what it calls the "urgent" need for permitting reform.

"Every permit granted to a mining project is a permit to prosperity, prosperity that will improve the quality of life for people and communities across our province," Goehring said.

Several economists have pointed to mining — specifically of critical minerals used in key emerging technologies — as a bright-spot for B.C.'s natural resource sector. The industry has stepped up efforts to highlight their "transformational" potential.

"With 17 world-leading critical minerals projects on the horizon, B.C can make a meaningful contribution to climate action and deliver immense and lasting economic benefits, including $36 billion in immediate investment, 302,000 person-years of employment, $23 billion in labour income and nearly $11 billion in tax revenues to support essential public services," Goehring said.

"It’s a win for the entire province and the time to act is now."