B.C.'s new cabinet to be sworn in Nov. 18

A transition team is currently putting together a cabinet

British Columbians will learn their new cabinet on Nov. 18.

A statement issued by Premier David Eby Wednesday (Nov. 6) announced that the yet-to-be-named cabinet members will take their oath of office on Nov. 18 at Government House, the official residence of B.C.'s Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin.

The announcement comes as officials with Elections BC prepare for full judicial recounts Nov. 7 and 8 in Surrey-Guildford and Kelowna-Centre and a partial judicial recount in Prince George-Mackenzie Nov. 12. Surrey-Guildford and Kelowna-Centre are heading for full automatic judicial recounts because the difference between the top two candidates is less than 1/500th of the total ballots considered. Prince George-Mackenzie is heading for a partial judicial recount following the discovery of a ballot box with 861 votes.

"Judicial recounts will ensure every vote is counted," Eby said. "Following those counts, British Columbians want to see urgent action taken on their priorities, including affordability and housing, strengthening health care and building strong communities within a vibrant economy. The first step is swearing in a new cabinet for British Columbia."

The final vote count released on Oct. 28 shows the B.C. NDP with 47 seats, enough for a bare majority in the 93-seat legislature. The Conservative Party of B.C under John Rustad has 44 seats, while the B.C. Greens have two seats.

The formation of the incoming cabinet takes place during a transition period that spans from the results of the election until the swearing in of a new cabinet. Doug White, the premier's special counsel on Indigenous reconciliation and Shannon Salter, the premier's deputy minister and head of the public service, are co-chairing the transition team.

The statement also announced dates for the swearing-in of MLAs. MLAs for the Conservative Party of B.C. and the B.C. Greens will take their oath of office on Nov. 12, with the B.C. NDP MLAs taking their respective oaths on Nov. 13.

The statement notes that swearing-in dates reflect the dates of judicial recounts and reporting information from Elections BC.