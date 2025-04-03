B.C.'s only Micro Mini Highland Cow makes her Vancouver Island debut

A tiny new star is making her debut at a farm in Comox Valley this spring.
Coastal Black is thrilled to announce the debut of our newest (and tiniest) attraction: Strawberry, a Micro Mini Highland Cow with an incredible pedigree and a personality as sweet as her name.
Born to the legendary OHNO and Marley, Strawberry is the only Micro Mini Highland calf in all of British Columbia, and she’s ready to steal hearts at this year’s Coastal Black Tulip Festival, running April 25 to May 11 (Fridays through Mondays, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.).
This year’s festival promises more colour, charm, and cuteness than ever before. Guests can:
- Meet Strawberry in person, and snap the cutest selfies
- Wander through over 350,000 hand-planted tulips bursting into bloom across our scenic farm fields.
- Let loose on Vancouver Island’s only Jumping Pillow – fun for kids and kids-at-heart!
- Sip and savour with a glass of Coastal Black’s award-winning wine or cider on our sunny patio.
- Explore the Spring Market, open weekends only, featuring handmade artisan goods, local treats, and farm-fresh vibes.
“There’s always something so enchanting every spring at Coastal Black, but this year it’s off the charts,” says Justine Ludwig, co-owner of Coastal Black Tulip Fest. “Strawberry is truly one-of-a-kind, and we can’t wait to share her with all of B.C. She brings an extra layer of wonder to an already unforgettable family experience.”