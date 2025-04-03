B.C.'s only Micro Mini Highland Cow makes her Vancouver Island debut

This year’s festival promises more colour, charm, and cuteness than ever before. Guests can:

- Meet Strawberry in person, and snap the cutest selfies

- Wander through over 350,000 hand-planted tulips bursting into bloom across our scenic farm fields.

- Let loose on Vancouver Island’s only Jumping Pillow – fun for kids and kids-at-heart!

- Sip and savour with a glass of Coastal Black’s award-winning wine or cider on our sunny patio.

- Explore the Spring Market, open weekends only, featuring handmade artisan goods, local treats, and farm-fresh vibes.