B.C.'s ostrich cull battle inspires flock of protestors to streets of Vernon

Growing flock of support for Edgewood farm's fight to keep birds alive despite avian flu order

From the farm to the streets, protesters took their demands to Vernon Saturday to save hundreds of ostrich from slaughter.

There is a growing flock of those supporting Edgewood's Universal Ostrich Farm's fight to save the herd of nearly 400 birds.

Some turned out with signs and even some odd-looking ostrich of their own in Vernon March 15.

They protested in front of the local Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) office, and adjacent to it along Highway 97 in Vernon.

"The support is incredible," said Katie Pasitney, spokesperson for the farm which her mother co-owns.

The birds were supposed to be killed Feb. 1, after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) declared an avian influenza outbreak in late December 2024.

In an effort to save the ostriches, the farm hired a lawyer and challenged the CFIA decision in Federal Court. On Jan. 31, Justice Michael Battista issued a stay order, effectively halting the cull until a judicial review can take place.

There are currently cross examinations taking place of CFIA representatives and an expert witness for Universal Ostrich.

Written arguments are due April 1 ahead of a judicial review April 15 -16.

"This is not just about saving 400 birds. It’s about science, public health, and the government’s failure to embrace logic over outdated policies," said Pasitney. "We are fighting to protect these animals, the valuable research they represent, and the rights of the family who has dedicated years of effort to their care."

The outbreak started when a large flock of wild ducks landed on a pond shared by the ostriches.

Over the following weeks, some of the ostriches became sick, and 67 died.

A similar event occurred on the farm in 2020, where a small number of ostriches fell ill and died, but the cause was identified as an opportunistic pathogen, Pseudomonas, not avian flu. With guidance from their vet, the family treated the birds, and the sick ones recovered.

With the most recent outbreak showing similar symptoms, farm owners Karen Espersen and Dave Balinski contacted their vet, but he was unavailable due to the Christmas holiday. They began treating the affected ostriches as they did in 2020, and the birds began to recover.

The owners say that CFIA agents came to the farm Dec. 30, 2024, tested two dead carcasses, but did not perform autopsies or take tissue samples.

The following day, CFIA informed the farm owners that the birds tested positive for avian flu and issued a kill order for all 400 remaining ostriches.

Despite sharing their scientific research demonstrating the ostriches' robust immunity and potential to develop antibodies, including those that may combat COVID-related illnesses, the farm owners’ pleas to CFIA fell on deaf ears.

Pasitney says the ostrich developed herd immunity more than 60 days ago, with nearly all of the sick birds now fully recovered. Universal Ostrich would like to see the birds used to breed avian-flu resistant ostriches and further research into antibodies.