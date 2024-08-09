B.C.'s police watchdog has a new chief civilian director

Ronald J. MacDonald retired from the role in May, after 7 years

B.C.'s attorney general has appointed a new chief civilian director for the province's police watchdog.

Jessica Berglund is now the chief civilian director of B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office.

She takes on the role following the retirement of Ronald J. MacDonald earlier this year after being in the role for seven years. Sandra J. Hentzen has been the interim director for the last four months.

Most recently, Berglund was WorkSafeBC's director of occupational health and safety investigations. She joined the organization in 2003, where she held various legal and senior-management roles over the 21 years.

Berglund was the president of the board of directors at Pathways Clubhouse, a mental health organization in Richmond from 2016 to 2022, as well as a member of the board of the Lawyers Assistance Program from 2006 to 2012.

She was born in Merritt, growing up on her family's cattle ranch in the Nicola Valley. Her family then moved to the Okanagan.

Berglund received her bachelor of arts in French and Asian studies from the University of Victoria, and she also studied at the Beijing Normal University, before returned to Victoria for law school. She was called to the bar in 1998 and practised civil law at Guild Yule LLP in Vancouver until 2002.

She currently lives in Richmond with her husband and son.