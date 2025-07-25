B.C.'s public service union schedules strike vote for August

Public Service workers in the B.C. General Employees Union will vote between Aug. 11 and 29.

The B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU) has scheduled a strike vote for its 34,000 public service workers.

Union members will be able to cast ballots from Aug. 11 to 29.

BCGEU president Paul Finch declared on July 18 that negotiations had hit an impasse and the union would be walking away from the negotiating table, intending to hold a strike vote.

A BCGEU spokesperson told Black Press Media on July 24 that the union would not return to the bargaining table until the strike authorization vote was complete.

The collective bargaining agreement between the union and the province for core public service workers expired on April 1. The last three-year agreement was reached during the post-pandemic inflationary surge, and included combined wage increases of more than 14 per cent.

This time, the province is facing increasing budgetary pressures and a soaring deficit, and has offered a two-year deal with a combined increase of 3.5 per cent.

BCGEU countered by asking for four per cent in year one and 4.25 per cent in year two.

"We're significantly apart there," Finch said on July 18.

B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey responded by saying it is best to keep the two sides at the bargaining table so they can focus on reaching a settlement.

The union has yet to hash out details of what a strike would entail. During the 2022 public service strike, job action was limited to several liquor distribution centres.