B.C.'s south coast could see up to 80 mm of rain, Environment Canada warns

In higher-terrain areas, there could be up to 80 mm of rainfall

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Metro Vancouver and the south coast during the day and night on Friday.

The rainfall warning, issued Thursday (Aug. 14), is warning of poor visibility in the heavy rain, water pooling in roadways with an increased risk of hydroplaning and sudden rises in water levels in creeks and rivers. The warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, including West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, as well as the the Sunshine Coast, Squamish and Howe Sound.

The rain is expected to end late evening Friday on the Sunshine Coast and after midnight across eastern Metro Vancouver.

It says there could be 50 millimetres of rain locally, but in higher-terrain areas there could be more than 80 millimetres of rainfall.