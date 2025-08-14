 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C.'s south coast could see up to 80 mm of rain, Environment Canada warns

In higher-terrain areas, there could be up to 80 mm of rainfall
Black Press Media Staff
rainwarbning25
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Metro Vancouver and the south coast during the day and night on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.Mission Record Photo

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Metro Vancouver and the south coast during the day and night on Friday.

The rainfall warning, issued Thursday (Aug. 14), is warning of poor visibility in the heavy rain, water pooling in roadways with an increased risk of hydroplaning and sudden rises in water levels in creeks and rivers. The warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, including West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, as well as the the Sunshine Coast, Squamish and Howe Sound. 

The rain is expected to end late evening Friday on the Sunshine Coast and after midnight across eastern Metro Vancouver. 

It says there could be 50 millimetres of rain locally, but in higher-terrain areas there could be more than 80 millimetres of rainfall. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

Related

Quesnel a little drier than usual, otherwise normal in July: Environment Canada
Quesnel a little drier than usual, otherwise normal in July: Environment Canada