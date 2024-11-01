B.C.’s storm-ravaged Golden Ears Park to remain closed indefinitely

Popular Lower Mainland park closed due to atmospheric river damage, partial fall reopening possible

A popular park in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland remains closed due to damage from an atmospheric river weather system that drenched the province’s south coast, triggering a mudslide and local flooding that killed three people.

The Environment Ministry says the storm that rolled over the region for three days starting on Oct. 18 left a trail of damage at Golden Ears Provincial Park, north of Maple Ridge.

A statement from the ministry says the province hopes to be able to reopen a portion of the park this fall, but the exact timeline is not yet clear.

It says park staff are working with engineers to assess the damage with an immediate focus on clearing plugged culverts and repairing roadways.

Nearby Coquitlam was among the hardest-hit areas as the atmospheric river dumped more than 250 millimetres of rain on the community that weekend.

An advisory posted to the park’s website after the storm says it was “closed until further notice.”

The ministry suggests that anyone who wants to visit the park should check the Golden Ears website for updates.