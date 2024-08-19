B.C.'s top doctor urges up-to-date vaccinations ahead of new school year

Kids will be more exposed to infectious diseases come fall, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.'s top doctor is asking parents to ensure their children are up to date on vaccinations ahead of the new school year.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said kids will be getting exposed to a multitude of infectious diseases when they return to the classroom. To decrease their odds of spreading something or falling ill themselves, Henry is urging parents to make sure their children have had all their necessary vaccines.

Henry said that includes routine vaccinations such as ones for influenza and COVID-19, as well as ones for common illnesses like measles, mumps and rubella, polio, pertussis (whooping cough) and chickenpox.

"Getting your children vaccinated is the best way to protect them from vaccine-preventable illnesses that can cause serious illness, long-term disability and even death," Henry said in a statement Monday (Aug. 19).

Children aged six and under are eligible for free vaccines. Kids in Grades 6 and up can also receive some vaccines for free at school clinics, including the human papillomavirus and meningitis vaccines.

Henry said she is recommending an updated shot for influenza, meningitis and COVID-19. She noted that the start of the school year also coincides with the beginning of the respiratory season, when diseases like the flu, COVID-19 and RSV tend to surge.

British Columbians can view their vaccine history through HealthLinkBC or the Health Gateway.

