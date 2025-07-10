 Skip to content
B.C.'s Top of the World provincial park closed due to 2024 wildfire

The Mount Morro wildfire in 2024. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.

Top of the World Provincial Park will remain closed for the season following a massive wildfire in the area last year, according to the Ministry of Environment and Parks.

The Mount Morro wildfire, which began in July last year, burned 11,000 hectares in the park and surrounding Lussier River drainage area. 

While the wildfire is no longer active, the damage left fire-impacted trails and park infrastructure unsafe for public use, according to the ministry.

"BC Parks staff are working diligently to complete risk and recovery assessments and develop workplans to support restoration of safe public access. Given the significant impacts to the trail, we do not anticipate opening access this year," reads a statement from the ministry.

For all future updates on this park and others, please consult BC Parks individual park pages for the most up to date information.

Top of the World provincial park is located northeast of Cranbrook and is part of the Top of the World Plateau, most of which is at an elevation in excess of 2,200 metres. 

