B.C.’s TransLink warns of HandyDART disruption with workers poised to strike

Specialized service expected to continue for those needing rides to medical treatments

Metro Vancouver’s regional transit provider says its HandyDART service could be disrupted starting Monday as a deadline for contract negotiations approaches.

In an advisory posted Friday, TransLink says the specialized service will continue for those needing rides to medical treatments for cancer and other illnesses.

It says all other trips by the door-to-door service for those who need help using public transit will be cancelled as members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 are poised to strike if a deal isn’t reached by Sunday evening.

The union says it has been in negotiations with France-based Transdev, the contracted operator of HandyDART services, since November last year, and in June its more than 600 members voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

Transdev Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A statement from the union last week said members would begin a “full work stoppage” Monday after a “series of escalating job actions” that began last month.

Local president Joe McCann says the employer has “stonewalled bargaining” during negotiations he described as being focused on both workers and riders who have been negatively affected by “extreme staffing shortages.”