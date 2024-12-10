B.C.'s unemployment rate drops to 5.7%

B.C.'s unemployment rate of 5.7 is the second-lowest among provinces

B.C.'s economy created more jobs in construction and white-collar, services, but lost jobs in lower-end services, public administration, as well as information, culture and recreation as the provincial unemployment rate dropped by 0.1 per cent to 5.7 per cent in November.

This gives B.C. the second-lowest unemployment rate among provinces behind Saskatchewan at 5.6 per cent. The national rate rose 0.3 per cent to 6.8 per cent as more people were looking for work.

Canada's national unemployment rate is the highest since 2017, outside the COVID pandemic period.

B.C.'s unemployment rate has been trending up. Compared to November 2023, B.C.'s unemployment rate is up 0.4 per cent and briefly hit six per cent in September 2024 amidst concerns around a softening economy that have prompted a series of interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada to stimulate economic activity.

Economists are also concerned about the potential effects of widespread tariffs threatened by president-elect Donald Trump, as well as more structural weaknesses in the provincial economy.

The construction sector added the most jobs with 12,500, followed by professional, scientific and technical services with 10,200 jobs. Accommodation and food services as well as wholesale and retail also added a combined 13,100 jobs in November in the run up to the Christmas holiday and shopping season.

Sectors shedding jobs include other service (9,300), public administration (7,5000) and information, culture and recreation (7,300). So-called blue-collar sectors also shed jobs with manufacturing losing 3,600 jobs, forestry, fishing, mining, quarrying, oil and gas losing 2,400.

Regionally, the Kootenay recorded the lowest unemployment rate with 3.6 per cent, followed by the Thompson-Okanagan (4.3 per cent) and Vancouver Island and Coast (4.4 per cent). The North Coast and Nechako (5.4 per cent), the Cariboo (5.8 per cent) and the Lower Mainland-Southwest (six per cent) make up the bottom three regions.

Among B.C.'s largest cities, Victoria Census Metropolitan Area has the lowest unemployment rate with 3.7 per cent, followed by Kelowna CMA with 4.7 per cent, Abbotsford-Mission CMA 5.7 per cent and Vancouver CMA 6.4 per cent.

B.C.'s Jobs Minister Diane Gibson said in a statement that the figures show B.C. continued strength"with a gain of 1,400 jobs in November, all from full-time job growth.

"Private-sector employment is up by 5,100 this month, the second highest (among) provinces and up by 7,700 compared to this time last year," she said. "Our government is working hard to deliver an economy that pays people well and reduces costs, including creating good jobs in your community with wages growing faster than inflation," she added.

Gibson also pointed to the job creation figures in construction, calling it good news as government "continues its focus on creating more affordable housing for all British Columbians."

She also urged people to shop locally during the Christmas season.

"On average, local businesses recirculate $63 out of every $100 back into our province, compared to just $14 recirculated by multinational corporations."

Conservative Prince George – Mackenzie MLA Kiel Giddens, who serves as his party's Labour Critic, said the latest figures underscore what he calls a "troubling trend" in B.C.'s economic direction under the current government.

" While job numbers fluctuate from month to month, the trend in B.C.'s labour market reveals a glaring imbalance that threatens our province's long-term economic health," Giddens said. “Since January 2019, B.C. has added a staggering 134,600 public sector employees while managing to create only 30,600 private sector jobs."

Giddens acknowledged that public sector jobs play a vital role in delivering services. "(B ut) the current trajectory is not balanced," he added. "B.C. needs a comprehensive strategy to incentivize private sector growth, reverse the decline in self-employment and ensure our labour market is equipped for the challenges of the future.”