B.C.'s water-ravaged Golden Ears park expected to start re-opening access soon

Ministry of Environment and Parks hopeful campgrounds to open for the spring

Damage along a road in Golden Ears Provincial Park after an atmospheric river event in October last year.

The day use area of one of B.C.'s most popular provincial parks could be reopening within a few weeks and camping is expected to be available sometime this spring.

Typically ranked among B.C.'s most-used parks for campers and day-trippers alike, Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge has been allowing only limited access since last fall due to climate-related damage.

But if reconstruction continues as planned, the south beach day use area of will be open to traffic by the end of March.

That is according to the Ministry of Environment and Parks, which also noted from late March until early May there will be single lane alternating traffic, with some short delays once construction starts, beyond the south beach day-use area, while further repairs are completed on that section of road.

"We are focused on restoring access to the south beach day-use area, boat launch, and campgrounds," said David Karn, a spokesperson for the ministry.

And, the ministry added, they expect people will be able to camp at Golden Ears this spring and will share the opening date for reservations soon.

The main road into the park was closed to traffic following an atmospheric river event that took place on Oct. 19. The weather system caused substantial damage to the park, when multiple streams overflowed their banks.

Currently the park is open to pedestrians and vehicle access is only permitted to the main corral parking area, just inside the main gate.

Last week Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare posted on social media about how Golden Ears Provincial Park is an essential part of the community.

"I know many of you are just as eager as I am to see it fully reopen," said the MLA.

"Engineers have been carefully evaluating the site to determine the safest way to restore access, and emergency work has already taken place to prevent further damage," she added, noting sections of the park will reopen in phases as repairs are completed.

Online BC Parks is asking park users to comply with closure signage in the park and to use extra caution when using the trails.



The ministry will be posting updates at bcparks.ca as the work progresses.

