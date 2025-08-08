B.C. Wildfire debunks AI-generated picture of Harrison fire

A fake image of Bear Creek wildfire making its social media rounds

This AI image of what appears to be the Bear Creek wildfire is not an accurate depiction of what is happening. The B.C. Wildfire Service has identified it as an AI-generated image making its way around social media, spreading misinformation.

An image of a raging wildfire that appears to be on the shores of Harrison Lake is not real, but a product of artificial intelligence.

The B.C. Wildfire Service recently took to social media to debunk AI-generated photos circulating of wildfires throughout B.C., one of which closely resembling the Bear Creek area, where a 224-hectare wildfire currently burns.

"Whether well-intentioned or intentionally misleading, misinformation is the last thing any of us need during emergencies," the BCWS stated in a social media post. "In the photos below, you can see images generated with artificial intelligence that were shared by other accounts and seemingly show recent wildfires. However, they do not accurately represent the terrain, fire size or fire behaviour in the area. Someone scrolling past could believe this image is real or accurate when it is not."

The AI image of the Harrison-area wildfire depicts large open flames plainly visible from the air being fought by two bucket helicopters and a plane. While air support has been used throughout the fight against the Bear Creek wildfire, there is no plane involved and wildfire activity has shown no open flame in the area for days. A second image appears to depict a major, open blaze in the Peachland area, another false birds-eye view of wildfire apparently burning within metres of a major highway intersection while water bombers flew overhead.

As of Friday (Aug 8) afternoon, the Bear Creek wildfire remains out of control but there are no further open flames as of the publication of this story. While smoke is still visible, the fire has lately been described as "a smouldering ground fire with no open flame," according to the BCWS.

The BCWS reminded the public that local news sources, the BCWS app and local emergency alert systems like Alertable are among the most reliable sources of information when it comes to wildfires throughout the province.