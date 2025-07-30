Bear Creek fire near Harrison declared wildfire of note

Fire grows to 65 hectares overnight

The Bear Creek wildfire has been declared a wildfire of note as it grew from 22 hectares to 65 hectares overnight.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) continues to respond to the blaze that was reported early Tuesday (July 29) evening. As of Wednesday (July 30), there are two, 22-person fire crews battling the fire along with a helicopter and two air tankers. The BCWS bucketed the fire overnight using night vision imaging.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area and campers have been evacuated as a precaution. The public is also asked to stay out the Harrison Lake area near Bear Creek for their own safety and the safety of wildfire responders.

"When firefighting aircraft are working on an active wildfire and picking up water from nearby lakes, they need plenty of room to maneuver to do their job safely," the BCWS stated. "We urge the public to use common sense and keep their boats well away from areas where air tankers or helicopters operate."

The Bear Creek wildfire is by far the largest the Agassiz-Harrison area has seen this year. There are currently no evacuations or orders in place except for the campsites near Bear Creek.

The BCWS believes the fire to be human-caused.

More to come.