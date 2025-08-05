Bear Creek wildfire jumps the creek north of Harrison

Out of control wildfire stays at 224 hectares

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has confirmed the the Bear Creek wildfire has jumped Bear Creek north of Harrison Hot Springs.

The Bear Creek fire remains at about 224 hectares as of Tuesday (Aug. 5) morning. Strong winds over the weekend as well as a lack of rain fueled growth uphill and on the north side of the fire, where the blaze jumped the creek and has burned up to five hectares on the north side of the water. Fire behaviour as of Monday (Aug. 4) has been smouldering to low-vigor.

BCWS crews continue to work to contain the blaze on the southeast flank to prevent southern growth toward Harrison Hot Springs. Bucketing helicopters continue to fight the fire on the north side. The next few days will bring lower temperatures and higher humidity with rain expected on Wednesday and Thursday, which will help curb the fire in the short term.

The BCWS dispatched heavy equipment to the area to potentially gain access to the fire's north side. A total of 55 people – two fire crews, officers, a medic unit, heavy equipment operators, flaggers, security and danger tree fallers – are fighting the fire, supported by three bucket helicopters.

The evacuation alert continues south of the blaze near Harrison Lake which includes the recreation site, Cooks Cove, Macs CoveJB's Cover, Beach Bay, Sturgeon Bay, Blind Bay and Lakeberg Bay.

To report wildfires or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

