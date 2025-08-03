Bear Creek wildfire near Harrison grows to 200 hectares

Fire remains out of control north of Harrison Hot Springs

The Bear Creek wildfire north of Harrison Hot Springs has reached 200 hectares in size as of Sunday (Aug. 3) morning.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has listed the fire as out of control. Most of the growth is occurring up-slope driven by strong winds on Saturday (Aug. 2) afternoon. Despite this, the fire's behaviour has sown signs of lower vigor, mainly a smoldering or low-vigor surface fire.

Two bucket helicopters have been bucketing the north flank of the fire and are holding the fire from crossing Bear Creek. A total of 61 people are now fighting the fire – two unit crews, fire officers, a medic unit and danger tree fallers. Crews are working on the south flank, looking to expand containment.

Roads remain closed between the 9-km and 20-km mark of Harrison East Forest Service Road. Drivers will find flaggers at the 0-km mark and non-residents will not be allowed through. The Kookipi Forest Service Road in the Nahatalatch Valley is also closed due to Bear Creek wildfire activity. Harrison Lake can still be accessed to the south and north of the road closures, but boaters and campers are asked to keep a large distance between themselves and wildfire response teams, for the interest of public safety and the safety of the first responders.

There are hazards along Harrison East Forest Service Road due to wildfire activity, including danger trees and falling rocks.

An evacuation alert for the North Cascade Bay Area remains in place as of Saturday. An evacuation alert means residents in the North Cascade Bay Area should be prepared to evacuate on short notice; they are not required to evacuate as of Saturday afternoon. The Bear Creek recreation area was evacuated days ago.

There have been a total of seven wildfires in the Agassiz-Harrison area since the beginning of the year with Bear Creek being the largest by far. There are four active wildfires, two of which are under control and one is being held. the Bear Creek wildfire is still considered out of control as of early Saturday afternoon. Four of the fires – including Bear Creek – were human-caused while the remaining three were attributed to lightning.

The B.C. Air Quality index forecasts the air quality will remain low-risk for the eastern Fraser Valley at this time.

To report wildfires or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

Stay connected to The Observer for more updates.