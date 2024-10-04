Bear euthanized in Sooke after suspected motor vehicle collision

October is one of the peak months for bear-vehicle collisions

A black bear was humanely euthanized by the Conservation Officer Service (COS) on Tuesday (Oct 1) in Sooke, after the animal was found to have injuries consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle.

Kerrie Reay, Sooke resident and former district councillor, found the bear and reported her find to COS.

“I was heartbroken to have to call it in,” she said. “I called it in about 8:30 a.m., by the time I got home, met up with the conservation officer and showed him where the bear was … he went in, I heard it … I’ll never forget.”

Reay has described the conservation officer as “very kind and compassionate" towards the bear’s plight.

“He clearly was very concerned for this bear and crawled through the mud, in the blackberries, to get to this injured bear,” she said.

According to the COS, they had previously responded to a report of an injured black bear in Sooke days before on Sept. 26. “Officers searched for the bear, but it was not located,” they said in a emailed statement.

It has not been confirmed if the two reports were about the same bear, but Sooke locals online believe the two are linked and have speculated the driver of the vehicle failed to report the incident to the appropriate authorities.

“Hit and run is a hit and run, wildlife is no [different], to leave without notifying the necessary authorities is wrong either way,” said one local in a online post.

According to the Wildlife Collision Prevention Program (WCPP), which aims to make B.C.’s highways safer for both people and wildlife through education and awareness, August, September and October are the peak months for bear-vehicle collisions.

October can be especially dangerous for bears as their appetites go into overdrive in preparation for hibernation, causing them cross roads in search of food.

To avoid bear-vehicle collisions, WCPP says drive defensively, concentrating on the road at all times. Watch the sides of the road for wildlife attempting to cross, especially where visibility is poor, using extra caution at night.

In the event of a collision the organization advises drivers to always call COS on 1-877-952-7277 if there is an injured animal to report.

“A wounded animal can be very dangerous,” they say. “You are not required to put an injured animal out of its misery."

If there is damage over $1,000, any human injuries, or the animal carcass is not safe to be moved and presents an urgent highway safety issue, WCPP says to call the RCMP.

For more information about the preventing bear-vehicle collisions, visit the website: www.wildlifecollisions.ca.