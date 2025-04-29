Bear killed after attacking, biting woman in Whistler

Woman was walking her dog when the bear knocked her to the ground

A black bear was killed in Whistler Monday night (April 28) after attacking and biting a woman walking her dog.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted to Facebook Tuesday that it is investigating the attack that happened in the Kadenwood neighbourhood in Whistler around 8:30 p.m.

A woman was walking her leashed dog when she was knocked to the ground and bitten by a bear. The conservation officer service said she was taken to hospital by ambulance and received care for non-life-threatening injuries.

Conservation officers, police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.

The conservation officers did a sweep of the site of the attack and found the bear nearby and killed it.

The service is still continuing its investigation, the post said.