Bear put down after biting woman who was gardening in North Vancouver

A black bear was put down in North Vancouver after biting a woman, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.

The bear bit the woman while she was gardening at her home in the Deep Cove neighbourhood on Wednesday (July 17), around 3 p.m. The conservation officer service says she wasn't seriously injured.

Conservation officers and North Vancouver RCMP responded, and found the offending bear, an untagged, large, male black bear. It was put down by conservation officers for the public's safety.

Last year was a deadly year for black bears, with 603 being killed by conservation officers, according to data obtained by the Fur-Bearers through a Freedom of Information request.