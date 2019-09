Parents asked to pick students up this afternoon

Reports of a bear in the area of View Royal Elementary School kept kids inside over the lunch hour and afternoon.

A Facebook post from the View Royal Elementary School PAC says the school was advised by RCMP about the bear sighting.

Parents are asked to pick up students from their classrooms at bell time, which is 2:43 p.m.

