A bear in Goldstream Provincial Park. (Facebook/Mary-lee Sampson)

Bear sightings historically rare in Langford: City staff

51 bear complaints or sightings in last year

After conducting research and consulting with the Conservation Officer Service, Langford city staff have learned that bear events and sightings have historically been very rare within Langford boundaries.

Bear events and sightings are more frequent within the Highlands, Metchosin or Sooke and when they do occur in Langford, they are in the Bear Mountain Resort area, according to a staff report to the Protective Services Committee.

The report came in light of a request from the Westhills Neighbourhood Residents Group for a $500 grant to create awareness and mitigate bear conflicts.

According to the report, there were 51 bear complaints or reports between March of 2018 and March of 2019. The complaints and reports mostly came from the Bear Mountain and Goldstream Provincial Park areas.

READ ALSO: Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

One of the complaints was confirmed at the north end of Florence Lake where a bear attempted to hide under a resident’s mobile home. The bear left when the Conservation Officer Service attended the incident.

From March 2017 to March 2018, there were 65 bear complaints or reports, again mostly from the same areas.

“There have been no requirements for the Conservation Officer Service to conduct removal or euthanasia actions on any bear due to extreme nuisance activity within the past five years in Langford,” the report reads. “The busiest months for incoming bear complaints are between June (when bears come out of hibernation) and again in September/October (when the natural food sources become low).”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Black bear caught snooping around Langford home

There is no firm number of local bears, according to the Conservation Officer Service, but it’s often possible that several complaints could be traced back to a single bear’s presence.

The local government cannot directly regulate bears and similar large animals as they fall within the Wildlife Act. However, local governments can run awareness programs or adopt bylaws to limit attractants for wildlife. Bylaws could mean managing household garbage or fruit-bearing trees.

However, at the time, City staff are not recommending that any bylaw be considered for adoption by Langford City Council.

Council will be providing bear awareness information to Langford residents through the City of Langford website as well as through literature that could be distributed to the public by City Hall, as per staff recommendations.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services
Next story
Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Just Posted

Families hopped over to Easter celebrations at Millstream Village Friday

Annual Easter Eggstravaganza had lineups before 11 a.m.

Parishioners bear the weight of a large wooden cross on Good Friday

Good Friday Passion Procession winds through streets of Victoria

Mental health walk/run aims to outpace depression

Walk increased to 5k, run to 10k

Autism support dog helps Langford boy hold his head high

Family shares story for Autism Awareness Month

Tiny house how-to course comes to Greater Victoria

May 4 and 5 at the Cordova Bay 55 Plus Association in Saanich

WATCH: Movie star and PACE alum Calum Worthy talks musical theatre and his career

“American Vandal” and “Austin and Ally” actor has been returning to the program for over 20 years

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible metal fragments

Recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019

Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

One of their daughters fled their home and pleaded for help to a 911 operator

Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water

Compensation for victims of recurring floods limit to 50% of a home’s value, or a maximum of $100,000

Storms blast South, where tornadoes threaten several states

9.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia at a moderate risk of severe weather

Private cargo ship brings Easter feast to the space station

There are three Americans two Russians and one Canadian living on the space station

Most Read