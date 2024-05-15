Bear who injured B.C. woman in ‘defensive’ attack will not be put down

Woman charged and bitten by mother bear on a trail in Squamish

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a bear that attacked a woman on a trail in the community of Squamish will not be captured or put down.

Officials say an investigation has determined that Friday’s attack was “defensive in nature.”

They say the woman was walking her dog along a trail when it went into thick brush.

She then noticed two bear cubs and was charged and bitten by the sow, which ran off.

Conservation officers have remained in the area for several days during their investigation, which included an assessment of the attack site and interviews with the victim.

The trails have since been reopened to the public, but officers are urging people to give bears plenty of space and to take precautions, such as carrying bear spray.

