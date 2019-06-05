A bear in a back yard in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS files)

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

A bear that had been injured when a conservation officer shot it last month returned to a Maple Ridge subdivision and was killed on Wednesday.

On May 15, a brown-coloured black bear was shot on Foreman Drive. It had been reported going into garages in the Silver Valley neighbourhood, approaching people, and was not “hazed off” even when a resident activated a car alarm to try and scare it away.

Once shot with a high-powered rifle, the bear ran into the wooded area north of Foreman Dr. Conservation officers tracked the bear, but could not locate it.

Sgt. Todd Hunter of the Conservation Officer Service said there were several reports that the bear was back, and again exhibiting behaviours that resulted in it being determined a danger to the public.

“It was still presenting itself as a public safety threat,” said Hunter.

Officers shot the animal again Wednesday.

“This time, they did it professionally and successfully.”

He said shooting live game is not an exact science, and conservation officers always regret injuring an animal when it happens.

“Something like that always has an impact,” added.

READ ALSO: Can’t kill bears for eating honey

While officers have now put down four bears this spring that were a threat to the public, Hunter noted there are still problems with homeowners not eliminating attractants such as garbage.

WildsafeBC was in a Silver Valley park on Sunday trying create more awareness of wildlife-human conflicts.

Maple Ridge has been significantly busier with bear complaints that in recent years, Hunter said.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information
Next story
Movies about D-Day continue to divide critics

Just Posted

City considers shifting plans at Topaz Park to install turf field at Vic High

Splitting design costs for two separate fields would save time and money, staff say

Students witness Saanich creek spill that kills a dozen fish

Camosun college students and their instructor were taking samples when spill happened

Measles vaccine rates double for Island Health

After facing a measles outbreak thousands of locals received vaccines

CRD animal control dealt with 10 ‘significant’ dog attacks in May

In all 10 cases the dog was declared dangerous and two had to be put down

Saanich reports 64 collisions involving pedestrians in 2018

2018 statistics mark an upturn from 2017 when there were 46 collisions

Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Leonard has 30 points to lead Toronto past banged-up Golden State

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club

Masked gunman robs Qualicum Beach store

June 5 robbery the second this week in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Bear wounded by conservation service returned to B.C. subdivision and was killed

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Drivers fleeing from police a disturbing trend, Campbell River RCMP say

Eight instances of individuals who have attempted to flee from police in last 12 months

Are we killing hummingbirds with our kindness?

Numerous hummingbirds have died in Port Alberni over the past few weeks

Most Read