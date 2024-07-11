 Skip to content
Bear wreaks havoc inside of car after door left unlocked: B.C. RCMP

The bear ripped the car's front dash and seats before being rescued by police
Black Press Media Staff

Police in Coquitlam were called to an unusual vehicle break-in that officers nor the car's owner will soon forget.

Coquitlam RCMP said Thursday that officers were called to rescue a black bear that had gotten locked inside a car after a door was left unlocked.

"Officers broke a window to set the bear free," police said. 

Meanwhile, photos posted to X show the car's dashboard and seats ripped to pieces.

Police are reminding British Columbians to be "bear smart," which includes: never feeding bears and staying far away while remaining calm.

