Bear wreaks havoc inside of car after door left unlocked: B.C. RCMP

Police in Coquitlam were called to an unusual vehicle break-in that officers nor the car's owner will soon forget.
Coquitlam RCMP said Thursday that officers were called to rescue a black bear that had gotten locked inside a car after a door was left unlocked.
"Officers broke a window to set the bear free," police said.
Meanwhile, photos posted to X show the car's dashboard and seats ripped to pieces.
Police are reminding British Columbians to be "bear smart," which includes: never feeding bears and staying far away while remaining calm.