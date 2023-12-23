Bears and pigs and goats, oh my: B.C.’s top animal stories of 2023

From a seal joining rowers to flying ants in search of mates and a marmot looking for love

After being rescued from a B.C. highway rest stop in June, a giant pig found a new name and a new home. Petunia the pig quickly settled into her surroundings, taking over the family dog bed and befriending another hog.

Petunia the Pig was rescued from a highway rest stop June 15, 2023 by Kerri Hegel of Prince George-based PG Tickled Pig Rescue. Hegel and her family have now decided to keep the pig. (PG Tickled Pig Rescue/Facebook)

Courtenay woman comes face to face with black bear in Campbell River

A black bear made some friends in Campbell River when it popped a squat next to fishers.

Comox Valley photographer Peggy Street was attempting to get a better shot of a group of people fishing when she walked down a pathway, and met the bear face-to-face.

[gps-image name="34956938_web1_231011-CVR-Blackbear-Fishers-Encounter-photo_1.jpg"]

While many folks had turkey on their mind over Thanksgiving, a small bear in Lake Cowichan was craving something a little sweeter as he sauntered into Tiptons Gas Bar on Oct. 9.

After spending nearly 10 minutes in the store, something must have caught his eye, as he ended up deciding on a package of gummy bears, which he took out to the parking lot to enjoy.

[gps-image name="34956938_web1_231019-LCO-bear-in-TipTons-gas-bar_1.jpg"]

A Vancouver Island marmot is back in custody after hitting the trail, most likely looking for love.

Vancouver Island marmots are few and far between, so it’s no surprise that Camas, a young male originally released last year on Gemini Mountain, southwest of Nanaimo, didn’t hang around long when he discovered his prospects of finding a mate were slim to none.

[gps-image name="34956938_web1_231227-NBU-Animal-Stories-2024-MARMOT_1.jpg"]

A 22-year-old donkey found a loving home to take him in last October, one month after a post from the SPCA went viral.

It read: “Are you searching for a wise and gentle soul to add warmth and character to your life? Look no further than Frank, our charming senior donkey seeking a loving forever home. Frank isn’t just any donkey; he’s a seasoned gentleman with a heart of gold and a lifetime of experience.”

[gps-image name="34956938_web1_231003-CPW-SPCA-donkey-adopted_3.jpg"]

As hundreds of thousands of salmon make their return for the annual spawning season in B.C., the region gives place to a symphony of life and death.

For some, this event may be a source of excitement, but for the salmon, this marks the culmination of their life journey, as they undertake a perilous final pilgrimage back to the place where their story began a few years ago.

[gps-image name="34956938_web1_231116-SNM-Salmon-Lifecycle-fhjy_2.jpg"]

If you were in B.C.’s Comox Valley on an evening in late August, you might have observed tens of thousands of winged ants crawling and clumsily flying everywhere across the region.

If you did, consider yourself lucky, because you’ve had the privilege to witness one of nature’s most impressive displays of love: the ephemeral annual nuptial flight of ants.

[gps-image name="34956938_web1_230906-CVR-N-Flying-Ant-Day-1_1.jpg"]

Parksville Qualicum MLA Adam Walker grabbed life by the horns in September — or rather by the antlers — when he arrived home to find his dog locked in a struggle with a large deer.

Adrenaline kicked in and Walker grabbed the deer’s antlers and lifted them up so his dog, Pluto, could scurry to safety. But suddenly he was holding onto the 200-pound animal’s antlers and could not break away…

[gps-image name="34956938_web1_230920-PQN-Deer-Walker_1.jpg"]

A report of someone screaming the day before Halloween sent police to a ravine on an B.C. island off Campbell River.

Quadra Island RCMP heard from a caller reporting they could hear someone yelling “help, help” and they were worried that someone had fallen off a nearby cliff.

Upon investigation, police discovered the cries belonged not to a person, but to a goat.

[gps-image name="34956938_web1_Goats.jpg"]

The Fraser Valley Rowing Club has had a unique observer during training sessions on the Sumas River since May - a seal. Club members said it’s the first time they’ve ever seen a seal in the area, which are sometimes spotted on the adjacent Fraser River.

[gps-image name="34956938_web1_230629-ABB-seal-1_1.jpg"]

When Victoria firefighters were called to a structure fire last April, they got the opportunity to put a rarely-needed tool to good use. Discovering a cat inside the burning home, crew members quickly fit a miniature oxygen mask of the creature’s furry face.

The masks come in multiple sizes and can be used to save dogs, guineau pigs, rabbits and birds too.

Victoria Fire Department uses a special oxygen mask after a pet cat suffers smoke inhalation. The department routinely carries the specialized equipment. (Victoria Fire/Instagram)