Beasts and brews return to Langford this September

Tickets go on sale July 7 for ninth year of Brewery & The Beast

Brewery the Beast returns for its ninth year following a pandemic hiatus. The festival will take place this September in Langford. (SMC Communications Inc. for Brewery The Beast)

Get your tickets while they’re hot – the regularly sold-out popular food, drink and entertainment festival, Brewery & the Beast, is returning to Greater Victoria after a year-long hiatus.

Taking place in Langford at Starlight Stadium on Sept. 12, tickets go on sale for the festival on July 7 at 9 a.m. and start at $145.95. A portion of ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the Chefs’ Table Society of B.C., which showcases B.C. chefs, producers and the local food industry.

Returning purveyors include the likes of Lil’ Ronnie’s Beachside BBQ, Dumpling Drop, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, Two Rivers Speciality Meats and 10 others. An additional eight restaurants, including The Lakehouse at Shawnigan, Wildflower Bakeshop and Cafe, and Justo’s Craft Dips, will be making debut appearances at the festival.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing it back for its ninth year in Victoria and eighth year in Vancouver,” Scott Gurney, director of 17 Black Events, said in a statement.

Tickets for Vancouver’s Sept. 26 festival go on sale July 14.

“We’ve got a great roster of newcomers and fan favourites lined up and are working hard to make sure this year’s return is an extra special one that continues to highlight the amazing food, drink, farms and purveyors we have access to here in B.C.,” Gurney said.

Special guest performers will join festival mainstay The Electric Timber Company in providing music to accompany the beast and brew blowout.

